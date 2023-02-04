T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Citigroup

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $174.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

