Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $389,645,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $67,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after acquiring an additional 794,874 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,282 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $490.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.