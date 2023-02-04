Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

