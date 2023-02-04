TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after buying an additional 509,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in TC Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

