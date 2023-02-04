TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,448,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 987% from the previous session’s volume of 317,204 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.09.

TCV Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of TCV Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

