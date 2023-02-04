TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,100,000.00 in Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang acquired 10,000,000 shares of TD stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.30. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. TD had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.

