Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. FMR LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

