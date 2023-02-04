Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $272.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.58.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $258.47 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day moving average is $231.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

