Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $19.00 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Tellor has a total market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $19.00 or 0.00081012 BTC on major exchanges.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,356,813 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
