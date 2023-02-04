Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 212.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Price Performance

TLS stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $328.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.46. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

