Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,865.35 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $90.38 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,865.35 or 0.07962360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00430190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.66 or 0.29342304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00415977 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.