Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00-3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.27. 395,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,998. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

