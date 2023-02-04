Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

