Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $346,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,440,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 886,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.