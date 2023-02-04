Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.45 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

