The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 198,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

