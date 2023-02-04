The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

