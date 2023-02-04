The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

BKGFY stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

