The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $54,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.29. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

