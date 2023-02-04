The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 9.8 %

CLX stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.