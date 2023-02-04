The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Shares of KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.