The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.96 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,172,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $6,430,209.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,583,757 shares of company stock valued at $81,067,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

