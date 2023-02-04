The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,208,131. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

