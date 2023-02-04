The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $117,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $367.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.