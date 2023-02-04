The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kroger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 429,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

