The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 631,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 202,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $142.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $336.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.