The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 437 ($5.40) price objective on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

TPFG opened at GBX 260 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £83.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,444.44. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phil Crooks acquired 5,649 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). Also, insider Paul Latham acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £9,879.43 ($12,201.35).

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.