Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.00 million-$437.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.97 million.

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $100.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THR shares. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Thermon Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.