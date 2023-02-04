THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $622.70 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $622.70 million and approximately $36.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008150 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00429211 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.81 or 0.29275483 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00454390 BTC.
About THORChain
THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling THORChain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.