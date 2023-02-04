Threshold Trading Up 3.3% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $470.49 million and $38.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00048349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00224460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00166828 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,488,967,959.328481 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04766819 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $106,152,243.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

