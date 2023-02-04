Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,438. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

