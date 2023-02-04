Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

