Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $31,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 384,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,979. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

