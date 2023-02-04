Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 6,047 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,376,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 157,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
