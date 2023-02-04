Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.89. 2,669,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,934. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

