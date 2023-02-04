Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. 13,187,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,511. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

