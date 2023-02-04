TomoChain Achieves Market Cap of $39.79 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $39.79 million and $1.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TomoChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.18 or 0.29208366 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,214,950 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TomoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TomoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.