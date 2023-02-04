Toncoin Price Hits $2.33 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00009971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.94 billion and approximately $27.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00224594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00167332 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33588253 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $30,820,047.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

