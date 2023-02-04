Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.91

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.91 and traded as high as C$92.34. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$91.95, with a volume of 4,716,109 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

