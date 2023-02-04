TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises 2.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TotalEnergies worth $72,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after buying an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

NYSE TTE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,792. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

