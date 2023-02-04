Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

