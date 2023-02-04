Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

TT stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

