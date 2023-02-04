TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Cut to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.86.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.62. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.12%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

