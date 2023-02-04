Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Traton stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.