Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

TIG stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.36. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

