Trigran Investments Inc. Has $68.14 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for 7.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Synaptics worth $68,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

