Trigran Investments Inc. Invests $5.66 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000. Power Integrations makes up 0.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.