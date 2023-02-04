Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.