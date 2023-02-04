Truist Financial Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $132.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
