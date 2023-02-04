Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.